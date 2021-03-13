Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $13.39 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $395.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.