Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $13.70 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Waters worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 64.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $272.45 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.88.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

