Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.36 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 240,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $149.47 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.