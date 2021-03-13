Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $15.54 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cintas were worth $15,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cintas by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,863 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 171,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,659,000 after acquiring an additional 102,892 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $353.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.57. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.