Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 500.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gartner were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $186.82 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $191.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

