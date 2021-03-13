Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

