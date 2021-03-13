Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.96 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,568 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

