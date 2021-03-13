Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,771,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,282,000 after purchasing an additional 847,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

