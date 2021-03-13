Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,660 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Pentair worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,957. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $61.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

