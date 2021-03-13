Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.83 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,987 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $68.47. 7,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.