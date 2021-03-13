Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.22 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

