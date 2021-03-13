Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,012 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ball were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Ball by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ball by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 1,281.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,916. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $89.17.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

