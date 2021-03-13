Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

NYSE BDX opened at $237.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

