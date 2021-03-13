Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 20,050 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Crown worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK opened at $98.02 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.32.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

