Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 42,464 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,464 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Cognex worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $80.15. 4,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

