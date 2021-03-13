Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 625,000 Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 1.48% of Opthea at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opthea during the fourth quarter worth about $932,000.
Shares of NASDAQ OPT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 6,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,273. Opthea Limited has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84.
Opthea Company Profile
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
