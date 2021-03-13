Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 625,000 Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 1.48% of Opthea at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opthea during the fourth quarter worth about $932,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OPT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 6,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,273. Opthea Limited has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Opthea in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Opthea in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

