Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 53.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $54,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.62. 7,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.07.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,869 shares of company stock worth $22,899,299. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

