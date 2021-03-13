Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

NYSE:MKL traded up $17.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,150.00. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,068.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,024.59. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,146.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.