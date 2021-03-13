Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 129,837 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 129,837 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $264.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,674. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.40. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

