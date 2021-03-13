Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 177,503 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 177,503 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Boston Partners increased its holdings in LKQ by 22,842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,322,000 after buying an additional 941,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,650,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after buying an additional 840,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

