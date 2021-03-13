Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,857 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,213,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,037,000 after purchasing an additional 319,682 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,851,000 after purchasing an additional 484,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

