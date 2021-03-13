Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 28,537 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,537 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Incyte were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INCY. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.16. 24,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

