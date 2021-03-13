Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,975 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

NYSE ROP opened at $386.06 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.