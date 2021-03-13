Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 41,289 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,289 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prologis were worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.05. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

