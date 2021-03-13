Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 45,295 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,295 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

PEG stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,813. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

