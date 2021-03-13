Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 79,747 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,747 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $755,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $231,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total transaction of $1,150,969.84. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,776 shares of company stock worth $35,335,565. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $150.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

