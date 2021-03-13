Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McKesson were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

MCK opened at $183.51 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.