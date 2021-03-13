Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,071 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,876. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,493 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

