Telcoin Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $418.44 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telcoin has traded up 145.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00048276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.52 or 0.00654222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025106 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a token. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

