Tellor Price Up 19.3% This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $44.20 or 0.00073863 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $75.29 million and approximately $28.85 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00050669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.55 or 0.00679382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00037685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00025450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

