TENA Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One TENA token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENA has traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $419,029.57 and approximately $5,098.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00677576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00065993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025760 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00036828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

About TENA

TENA (CRYPTO:TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,692,526 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

