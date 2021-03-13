Tendies (TEND) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Tendies has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One Tendies token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $36.37 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00446850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00060876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00050669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00069194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00081953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.53 or 0.00511401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,913,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,513,579 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.