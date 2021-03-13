TENT Price Up 21.7% This Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $445,840.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.14 or 0.00451941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00060872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00050465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00081106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00514173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011934 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,479,520 coins and its circulating supply is 33,402,428 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.