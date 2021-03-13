Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Teradata worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Teradata by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $361,430.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,192.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,551 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDC traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $42.59. 2,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,280. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

