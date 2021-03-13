TerraUSD Reaches One Day Volume of $54.09 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $974.96 million and approximately $54.09 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006328 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006573 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 974,063,653 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

