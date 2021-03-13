Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEV. Stifel Firstegy raised Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. National Bank Financial raised Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TEV opened at C$5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$653.45 million and a P/E ratio of -14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.76. Tervita has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$6.49.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tervita will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

