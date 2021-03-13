Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 36,583 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,292,317. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $693.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,280,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,729,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $665.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,393.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $769.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

