Tether Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $103.48 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $38.23 billion and approximately $103.48 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.64 or 0.00462290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00062961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00085465 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.84 or 0.00521110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 39,038,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,230,573,409 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

