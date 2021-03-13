Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 142.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Textron by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Textron by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 118,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

