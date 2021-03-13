The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.20% of The Aaron’s worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,708,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 393,692 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The Aaron’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 475,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens lowered The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

AAN stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

