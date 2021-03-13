The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,205,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 496,390 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $390,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 142,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

