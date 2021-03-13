The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lowered by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Boeing by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,118,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,868,000 after acquiring an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded up $15.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,925,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.81. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $256.65. The firm has a market cap of $155.98 billion, a PE ratio of -33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.44.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

