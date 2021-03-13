The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

