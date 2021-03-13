The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,490,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405,023 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.13% of The Charles Schwab worth $132,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 104,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,510,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 150,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214,076. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $5,089,827.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,566,818 shares of company stock worth $91,027,816. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

