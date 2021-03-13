The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Clorox by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 479.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 317,607 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.29.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

