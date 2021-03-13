The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,534,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,258 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $940,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $285.25 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.10. The company has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

