The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The GEO Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

