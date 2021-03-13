The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 61,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $340.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $342.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.