The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 234.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 45.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth $268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 14.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,504. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $155.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

