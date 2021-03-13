The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,875 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of The Hershey worth $292,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

Shares of HSY opened at $152.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $155.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

